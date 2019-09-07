Man flown to Boston hospital following moped crash in Tewksbury

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Boston after he crashed his moped into a parked car in Tewksbury Saturday night, officials said.

Firefighters received a call about 9:30 p.m. for a single-person moped accident on Lee Street, said Lieutenant Bill Brothers of the Tewksbury Fire Department.

The man sustained a serious leg injury and was MedFlighted to a Boston hospital about 10 p.m., Brothers said.