Man flown to Boston hospital following moped crash in Tewksbury

By Jordan Frias Globe Correspondent,September 7, 2019, 49 minutes ago

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Boston after he crashed his moped into a parked car in Tewksbury Saturday night, officials said.

Firefighters received a call about 9:30 p.m. for a single-person moped accident on Lee Street, said Lieutenant Bill Brothers of the Tewksbury Fire Department.

The man sustained a serious leg injury and was MedFlighted to a Boston hospital about 10 p.m., Brothers said.

No further information was immediately available.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.