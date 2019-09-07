New England news in brief

A police dog is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed multiple times in the head Saturday by a man who threatened to harm bus drivers and officers, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officers responded to 60 Foster St. about 9:30 a.m., after receiving a report of a man who was threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire , officials said in a statement. Police dog Beebs was called in to help the arrest the man, who was found crouched behind shrubs. He threatened to harm the officers and refused to come out, police said. The dog suffered a laceration to his mouth, several head wounds, and swelling. Beebs was rushed to an animal hospital, and later released to recover at home, police said. Joseph Perez, 41, of Worcester was arrested on numerous charges, including assault and battery on ambulance personnel, resisting arrest, three counts of armed assault to murder, and two counts of animal cruelty, police said. Beebs, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been the with department for two and a half years. “Please join us in wishing our K9 Beebs a quick recovery!” police said in the statement.

Officer Dan Pennellatore and his K9 partner, Beebs, at a training demonstration in May. (Courtesy Worcester Police Department)

Officials are investigating after a man and a woman were seriously injured while crossing Route 99 with two children Friday night. The woman, 57, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Saugus police said. Their conditions were not known Saturday. The children were not struck, according to State Police. The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. near Chisholm’s Motor Inn. The driver, a 67-year-old Malden man, remained on the scene, Saugus police said.

Portland, Maine

Plan aims to keep graduates in Maine

A new campaign aims to keep college students from leaving Maine after they graduate. The pilot program is launching this October through the University of Maine, Husson University in Bangor, Thomas College in Waterville, and the University of Southern Maine. Student interns at each campus will hand out fliers, stickers, and T-shirts to inform students about small and midsize employers in Maine. Interns will also coordinate events where students can meet employers. Industry-funded workforce development groups Live + Work in Maine and Educate Maine are behind the campaign. The groups aims to encourage students to stay in light of Maine’s escalating labor shortage. (AP)

Newport, R.I.

Efforts to find Cook’s ship detailed

Researchers looking for the vessel that 18th-century explorer Captain James Cook used to sail around the world are holding a public meeting to discuss their work. The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, which is leading the effort, is searching for the Endeavour in the harbor near Newport. It plans to announce the results of its current studies at 3 p.m. Sunday at Gurney’s Resort in Newport. The organization says it found artifacts and materials at the site consistent with an 18th-century vessel. It has partnered with the Australian National Maritime Museum and the Silentworld Foundation. Nearly 250 years ago, Cook used the Endeavour to claim Australia for the British. The ship was also part a British fleet used to blockade Newport Harbor from the French in 1778. (AP)

Orange, Vt.

Farmer ordered to round up pigs

Vermont officials have issued an ultimatum to a farmer whose pigs escaped. Anson Tebbetts, the state’s agriculture secretary, says officials are sympathetic to the farmer’s plight but that “this has gone on for long enough.” WCAX-TV reports that the pigs escaped from their pens Aug. 12. Ever since then, boars, sows, and piglets have been spotted up and down the road. Tebbetts said the farmer has until Tuesday to complete the roundup. If not, then USDA wildlife trappers will be called in to collect the rest. (AP)