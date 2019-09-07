Walden Pond to be closed Sunday while search continues for missing Cambridge man

Walden Pond in Concord will be closed to visitors Sunday for a third day as State Police continue to search for a 53-year-old Cambridge man reported missing from the area this week.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation made the announcement through a tweet sent from Walden Pond State Reservation at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, citing a State Police investigation.

The area was closed Thursday night, and most of Friday, as State Police searched for the man who is believed to have visited the pond for recreational purposes,