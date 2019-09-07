Worcester police dog stabbed by man with screwdriver

A Worcester police dog stabbed multiple times in the head by a man with a screwdriver Saturday is expected to make a full recovery, the department said.

Officers responded to 60 Foster St. after receiving a report of a man who was threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire about 9:30 a.m., officials said in a statement.

K9 Beebs was called in to help apprehend the man, who was found crouched behind shrubs. The man threatened to harm officers and refused to come out, police said.