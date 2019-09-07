Worcester police dog stabbed by man with screwdriver
A Worcester police dog stabbed multiple times in the head by a man with a screwdriver Saturday is expected to make a full recovery, the department said.
Officers responded to 60 Foster St. after receiving a report of a man who was threatening to stab bus drivers and light them on fire about 9:30 a.m., officials said in a statement.
K9 Beebs was called in to help apprehend the man, who was found crouched behind shrubs. The man threatened to harm officers and refused to come out, police said.
The dog suffered a laceration to his mouth, several head wounds and swelling. He was released from a local animal hospital, and will continue his treatments at home.
Joseph Perez, 41, of Worcester was arrested on numerous charges, including assault and battery on ambulance personnel, resisting arrest, three counts of armed assault to murder, and two counts of animal cruelty, police said.
Beebs, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, has been the with department for two and a half years. “Please join us in wishing our K9 Beebs a quick recovery!” police said in the statement.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.