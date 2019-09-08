Boston man missing after attempting to rescue two people from Lake Tahoe
A Boston man was reported missing after he disappeared under the water while attempting to rescue two people in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, officials said.
Sayen Sengupta, 27, was operating a boat carrying 13 people near Dollar Point Pier in the northern part of the lake in California Saturday evening when two passengers, who were being towed behind the boat in inner tubes, fell into the water and became distressed, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook Sunday.
Sengupta jumped into the lake to help the passengers. While swimming toward them, he slipped under the water and did not resurface, police said.
The two passengers got out of the water safely, according to officials.
Police were searching the area Sunday with underwater sonar and a remotely operated vehicle, officials said. The depth of the water in the area is between 600 and 800 feet.
