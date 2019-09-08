Greek Orthodox church in Lynn vandalized

The icons of the Virgin Mary and St. George were found spray painted with an upside down cross and the number “666” at 54 South Common St. on Saturday afternoon, said Arthur Argeros, president of the parish council. He said it’s believed the icons may have been vandalized on Friday night.

“The parishioners were very upset, as they should be,” Argeros said.

Lynn police were notified of the incident, he said. When reached by the Globe Sunday night, police said no information on the incident was immediately available.

Argeros said that this is the first time the church has been vandalized.

The church was established more than 100 years ago, and since then, has “grown into one of the largest religious congregations, not only in the city of Lynn, but also in the Greek Archdiocese of America,” church officials wrote on the St. George website.

