Maine man rescued from N.H. cliff after rock climbing accident

A Maine man suffered serious injuries after smashing into the side of a cliff Sunday morning in New Hampshire, officials said.

Sean Goodrich, 45, of Yarmouth, Maine, was with a climbing partner just before noon at Cathedral Ledge in North Conway, N.H., when he fell, “and before the rope could arrest his fall he impacted the cliff,” according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

His partner was able to lower him to a small ledge, and nearby climbers called 911 for help, officials said.