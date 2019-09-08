Maine man rescued from N.H. cliff after rock climbing accident
A Maine man suffered serious injuries after smashing into the side of a cliff Sunday morning in New Hampshire, officials said.
Sean Goodrich, 45, of Yarmouth, Maine, was with a climbing partner just before noon at Cathedral Ledge in North Conway, N.H., when he fell, “and before the rope could arrest his fall he impacted the cliff,” according to a statement from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
His partner was able to lower him to a small ledge, and nearby climbers called 911 for help, officials said.
Rescuers hiked down from the summit and walked out on a narrow ledge, climbed up to Goodrich, and then lowered him back to the ledge, where rescuers and climbers then carried him to the summit.
More than three hours after the initial call, rescuers reached the summit with Goodrich. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
