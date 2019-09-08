Man allegedly stole U-Haul van, almost hit officer in high-speed chase in Brockton

Police responded to a call at 12:59 a.m. Saturday for a stolen vehicle and were told that a U-Haul van a man was renting had been taken, Duarte said.

Cristonfanes Mendes, 29, of Hanson is wanted on several charges, including motor vehicle larceny, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Darren Duarte, a spokesman for Brockton police.

Brockton police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a U-Haul van and almost hit an officer during a high-speed chase Saturday, officials said.

The man provided surveillance video to back the claim, Duarte said.

Officers later spotted the van at the intersection of Plymouth and Court streets and identified the driver as the suspect from the video, Duarte said.

Additional units were sent in to assist with stopping the van.

Police attempted to stop Mendes at Court and Quincy streets when he accelerated and nearly hit a patrol officer who was approaching the van, Duarte said.

Mendes allegedly jumped the curb of the intersection and fled the scene in the van, according to Duarte.

“Officers pursued the vehicle but eventually called it off due to the suspect’s reckless negligence on the road. The van was heading south on Quincy Street toward Hanson at the time,” Duarte said.

Hanson police were called to check Mendes’ residence on Saturday, but neither he nor the vehicle were at the location, Duarte said.

Mendes is also expected to be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield causing or creating gridlock, driving at a rate of speed greater than reasonable/proper, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension or revocation of a license, Duarte said. He is also facing a marked lanes violation, Duarte said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.