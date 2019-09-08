Man fatally shot in Worcester Saturday
A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Worcester Saturday evening in what apparently was not a random act, police said.
Officers responded to a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon in the area of 64 Country Club Blvd. at 6:33 p.m., Worcester police said in a statement Sunday.
Police found the man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a local hospital, where he died.
Officials are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to send an anonymous text to 274637 (TIPWPD) or call Worcester police detectives at (508) 799-8651.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.
