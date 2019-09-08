Sunshine and mild temperatures return to Boston area

A day after Hurricane Dorian skirted Cape Cod on its way to another destructive landfall in Nova Scotia, Massachusetts was set for a day of mild-mannered weather Sunday.

In Boston, the high is expected to hit 74 degrees, with sunny skies throughout the day and a light breeze, according to the National Weather Service.

The week ahead could see a few cool days as highs likely peak at 69 Monday, 70 Tuesday, 80 Wednesday, 76 Thursday, and 67 Friday, the weather service said.