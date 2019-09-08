Sunshine and mild temperatures return to Boston area
A day after Hurricane Dorian skirted Cape Cod on its way to another destructive landfall in Nova Scotia, Massachusetts was set for a day of mild-mannered weather Sunday.
In Boston, the high is expected to hit 74 degrees, with sunny skies throughout the day and a light breeze, according to the National Weather Service.
The week ahead could see a few cool days as highs likely peak at 69 Monday, 70 Tuesday, 80 Wednesday, 76 Thursday, and 67 Friday, the weather service said.
The rise in temperatures midweek will bring a chance of rain, with showers possible from the early morning Wednesday into Thursday afternoon, according to forecasters. Wednesday could also have slightly gusty winds up to 23 miles per hour.
Then, it’s back to partly sunny skies to start the weekend.
