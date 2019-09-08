Nine people displaced following Dorchester fire

Boston firefighters responded to 41/43 Warner St. just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a building fire there, according to fire officials .

Nine people were displaced early Sunday following a house fire on Warner St. in Dorchester.

Everyone in the building evacuated safely and the American Red Cross was helping relocate the nine displaced people — five adults and four children.

Boston EMS took one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries and officials estimated that the blaze caused $100,000 worth of damage. An investigation was ongoing into the fire’s cause, fire officials said in a tweet.

