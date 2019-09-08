Search for missing Cambridge man enters fourth day at Walden Pond

The man’s car was located in the parking lot and personal items believed to be his were found on shore, Procopio said.

The man, whom police did not identify, had been at Walden Pond in Concord earlier in the week, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Massachusetts State Police and Environmental Police began a fourth-day search Sunday at Walden Pond for a missing 53-year-old Cambridge man, officials said.

Walden Pond State Reservation was ordered closed Sunday morning and had been closed Thursday night and most of Friday.

On Saturday, divers with the State Police Underwater Recovery Unit searched the pond for several hours, Procopio said.

State Police searched the woods around the pond Saturday.

“All searches to date have been negative,” Procopio said. “We have reason to believe he never left the Walden Pond reservation.”

Troopers from State Police-Concord and officers from the Massachusetts Environmental Police were assisting the dive team in their search on Sunday, Procopio said.

The man is believed to have visited the pond for recreational purposes, Procopio said.

