UMass Amherst to replace 2 aging student apartment complexes

AMHERST — The University of Massachusetts Amherst is moving ahead with a $200 million project to replace two aging student apartment complexes with more modern units.

The university will seek proposals from private developers to construct the housing at the site of the current 115-unit Lincoln Apartments and the 170-unit North Village apartments. North Village is occupied mostly by graduate students with families.

The university said because of their age and condition, the complexes could not be renovated.