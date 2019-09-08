50 years later, camera club is still clicking

Michael O’Connor and his wife, Carol, joined in the 1980s, when the club had fewer than 100 members. He still prepares large slide shows for the group twice a year, made with the work of 30 members submitting around 12 photos each.

Now in its 50th year, the club now boasts a roster of more than 160 members. And though the group has switched entirely to digital, it has retained many of the traditions from the film era.

The Stony Brook Camera Club started out small. Minuscule, really: as a slide show and photo competition to raise public awareness of the Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Norfolk.

“The biggest change I saw was when we went from film to digital,” Michael said. “There was a little bit of turmoil at the time because some people felt that people that were doing digital would have an unfair advantage in competitions, which was such a big part of the club.

“But we got through it,” he said. “People were so nice, just so nice, everybody wanted to help.”

The club continues to offer a variety of programs, events, competitions, and field trips. It hosts guest speakers, holds workshops, and offers scholarships to high school students looking to major in photography.

The club meets every Thursday at Dean College in Franklin or the Norfolk Public Library at 7:30. The topics and location are posted in advance on their website, www.stonybrookcc.com.

“I have to say that everyone just seems to accept everyone else. Where some photo clubs get very, very competitive, we’re this sort of cheerleading squad that’s just encouraging people along,” said Carol Dandrade, the group’s spokeswoman.

