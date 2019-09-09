For example, if a family saves $25 for their child in three months, Boston Saves will add another $5 to the child’s account. Families can earn up to an extra $65 from the city during the first year, officials said. The money becomes available to the child when they graduate high school, in order to help pay for college or job training.

The program provides kindergartners entering Boston public schools with a savings account automatically filled with $50. Parents can then save for their child through this account and earn more money from the city through incentive programs that encourage saving, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Boston Saves, Boston’s children savings account program, is expanding from its pilot program to all Boston Public Schools starting this fall, Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office announced Monday.

Advertisement

“Throughout its three-year pilot program, Boston Saves has proven to be an essential part of providing families with the tools to save for their children’s post-secondary future,” Walsh said in the statement. “I am pleased to announce the citywide expansion of Boston Saves, providing more families with these resources and strengthening the investment we are making in Boston’s youth.”

Boston Saves started as a pilot program in 2016 at 11 Boston public schools from an $800,000 investment from funders including the Eos Foundation. The pilot program provided accounts to 1,600 students – 43 percent of eligible families participated – and families earned an additional $15,000 in incentives during the program, officials said.

An online platform called Savings Center, which will allow families to track the amount of money in their accounts, will roll out later this fall. City partners will also host community events and workshops to educate families on financial saving and planning, officials said.

Family Champions, a peer support system made up of school families trained by Boston Saves, will be available to explain the program to fellow families in their native languages.

Advertisement

According to one study, the presence of savings accumulated for the purpose of higher education can motivate low-income children to enroll in college and ultimately graduate, officials said. In the Boston job market, 75 percent of positions require college or other coursework after high school, according to the MassHire Boston Workforce Board.

Massachusetts also operates its own children’s savings account program called SeedMA Baby Steps Savings Plan , which will become available to newly born or adopted children in 2020.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.