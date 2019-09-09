His sister, Solanki Sangupta, 22, said jumping in to help was just what he would do.

In Massachusetts and in his hometown of Mumbai, Sengupta was mourned by family and friends struggling to understand how a man who was a strong and experienced swimmer devoted to physical fitness could die in the water.

Relatives in India are making arrangements to bring home the body of Sayan Sengupta, a 27-year-old Boston man who died in California after he disappeared in Lake Tahoe while attempting to rescue two people Saturday.

“He had that kind of a nature,” she said in a phone interview from the family’s home in Mumbai. “He would have done it for anybody, anybody. If he saw a stranger, if he saw a dog, if he saw a cat.”

Advertisement

Sayan Sengupta was operating a boat on Lake Tahoe Saturday, towing three people on an innertube, when two of the riders “fell into the water and became distressed,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

He dove in to help but slipped underwater while swimming toward the pair, who escaped unharmed, the sheriff’s office said. His body was found underwater about 3:45 p.m. Pacific time Sunday.

Sayan Sengupta was “in top-notch physical health,” his sister said, and he shared the benefits of his interest in fitness, using his training in Krav Maga to show her how to get out of a chokehold.

“He learned how to swim at a very young age,” his sister said, and later taught her to swim. “My brother drowning is the last kind of thing I would have expected,” she said.

Solanki Sangupta said she, her brother, and their parents were “more than a family; we are the best of friends with each other.” But between the siblings, there was a special bond.

Advertisement

“My brother was my everything,” she said. “More than my parents, he was who I believed in. He was the one who actually guided me and gave me the strength to become the woman I am today.”

He had a sarcastic sense of humor and would rush to cheer up a friend or family member who was feeling down, she said. And in India, where women and girls often have less freedom than men, he encouraged his younger sister to be strong, and her own person, she said.

“My brother never treated me like, ‘Oh, you’re a girl; you should be meek,’ ” she said, adding later, “He always treated me as an equal. He never treated me like a younger sister.”

On Sunday, about 20 of Sayan Sengupta’s friends from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute gathered in Worcester to remember him, according to Saran Madan, 28, who said he and Sengupta have been close since they were boys growing up in Mumbai.

“We’ve lost someone who was a giver, and always used to try and make other people happy,” Madan, who lives in Worcester, said in a phone interview. “That’s a big loss for us, and we are trying to cope with it right now.”

A WPI spokeswoman confirmed that Sayan Sengupta received a master’s degree from the university in 2016.

“The WPI community is saddened to hear of Sayan’s passing, and we send our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Bill McAvoy, WPI’s senior vice president of university advancement, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sayan Sengupta and Madan became friends in seventh grade and later studied engineering together at the Fr. C. Rodrigues Institute of Technology in Mumbai before both came to the US and attended WPI, Madan said.

“We used to play DoTA [“Defense of the Ancients,” a multiplayer online game], and we used to actually go to cybercafés together,” he said of their youth in Mumbai.

In the US, Sayan Sengupta spent much of his free time hiking and mountain-climbing, Madan said.

“Sayan was a total outdoor guy,” Madan said. “He was close to his achievement of covering all the peaks in New Hampshire.”

His love for nature went hand-in-hand with a concern for the environment. He encouraged others to use less plastic, and one of his top priorities was “making the world a bit more green,” Madan said.

Solanki Sangupta said her brother once shut down his Netflix account because he worried he wasn’t reading enough books, and he longed to give up his 9-to-5 job to come back to India and live like a monk.

“He would rather live a life without any worldly possessions and just be close with nature,” she said.

Madan last saw his friend about a month ago, when they were planning a December trip to India. Sengupta hadn’t been home in almost two years, and he was excited for the visit.

“We had plans together, and suddenly it’s like, I will never see that person again,” Madan said.

Madan said his friend’s death was shocking, but the circumstances were in keeping with his character.

Advertisement

“He passed away trying to save someone,” Madan said. “He’s always been like that.”

Solanki Sangupta said she doesn’t want anyone lamenting that her brother died too young, because “he lived each and every year of his life with happiness.”

“I want people to know that he lived his life to the fullest,” she said. “He lived the way he wanted to. He had no regrets. . . . I would advise everyone to have that kind of spirit and live as honestly.”

Sayan Sengupta on Killington Peak in Vermont. (Handout photo)

Globe correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this report. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.