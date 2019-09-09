Box truck gets stuck near Storrow Drive under Bowker Overpass

A box truck struck the Bowker Overpass in Boston Monday morning, forcing the closure of the right lane at the exit from Storrow Drive westbound to Bowker and Charlesgate West while officials work to remove the truck and make sure the bridge is safe.

According to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard, MassDOT bridge inspectors will examine the overpass to make sure it was not damaged by the impact of the vehicle.

State Police are also on the scene and investigating.