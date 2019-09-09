The body of a 53-year-old Cambridge man who went missing at Walden Pond last week was found by State Police Underwater Recovery Unit divers around noon Monday, five days after the search began, according to an agency spokesman.

The body of the unidentified man was located by a State Police K9 cadaver dog aboard a search boat and was brought to shore and documented by a trooper from the Crime Scene Services division, according to Dave Procopio, the spokesman.

Dakota, the cadaver dog, detected the body late Monday morning, Procopio said, and divers then found it among some vegetation in water about 35 feet deep.