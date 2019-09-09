Gillis previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, according to prosecutors. He’s free on $500,000 bond until Tuesday.

Jesse Gillis, 34, is slated for sentencing Tuesday in US District Court in Boston, and guidelines call for the fallen scout to serve between 188 months and 235 months in the joint, records show.

An Eagle Scout and former Revolutionary War reenactor born in Cambridge faces a lengthy prison term for his role in a “transnational” meth ring, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

Gillis’s federal public defender, Charles P. McGinty, wrote in a court filing Monday that his client was adopted within five days of his birth and spent his early years in Weymouth before graduating from Norwell High School and Boston University, where he double-majored in analytic philosophy and mathematical logic.

“In the fourth grade he joined the Boy Scouts, Weymouth’s Boy Scout Troop 2, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout,” McGinty wrote. “To earn the honor, he built a public dock on the North River in Norwell for launching kayaks, canoes and small sailboats.”

McGinty continued, “Outside of school, from the 8th grade through his senior year in High School, he spent most weekends participating in Revolutionary War reenactments up and down the East Coast with His Majesty’s First Regiment of Foot Guard, First Battalion, Center Company. This participation reflected his deep interest in the historical origins of the United States.”

The feds, meanwhile, developed a deep interest in Gillis and 10 codefendants a few years ago.

“In November 2016, Reisman, Gillis, and nine co-defendants were charged with various methamphetamine offenses relating to a transnational trafficking scheme,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office in a statement following the guilty pleas of Reisman and Gillis in March 2018.

“Beginning in at least 2013 and continuing to November 2016, Gillis and others participated in a conspiracy to transport significant quantities of methamphetamine from San Diego, Calif., to Massachusetts, where it was distributed in the greater Boston area,” the statement said. “Proceeds from the sale of that methamphetamine were then transported and/or transferred back to California and laundered in various ways.”

Reisman’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.