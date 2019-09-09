Prosecutors from US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office on Monday filed their sentencing recommendation for Walter W. Johnson , 71, in US District Court in Boston, where Johnson pleaded guilty in June to a sole count of possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors want a former Wellesley High School and Harvard University track coach to serve four years in prison for possessing child porn, while his psychologist maintains he’d trust the former coach with his own grandchildren, records show.

“In January 2017, an investigation began into child pornography being traded by a Craigslist user,” Lelling’s office said in a statement at the time of Johnson’s guilty plea. “The investigation led to Johnson, a track coach at Wellesley High School and a former Harvard University track coach. During a search of Johnson’s home in Framingham, images and videos of child pornography were found on his computer and on a thumb drive hidden in his bedroom.”

The possession charge carries a maximum prison term of 20 years, according to prosecutors. The distribution count would have carried the same maximum penalty with a mandatory minimum stretch of five years.

Advertisement

Harvard has previously confirmed that Johnson served as an assistant track coach from 1982 to 2006.

In a 2017 statement following Johnson’s arrest, Wellesley School Superintendent David F. Lussier said Johnson was “immediately terminated” from his duties as an assistant coach for indoor and outdoor track teams and as the head girls’ cross country coach.

From 2008 to 2015, Johnson was a special education teaching assistant at Wellesley Middle School, according to Lussier.

According to an affidavit, Johnson had sexually explicit chats about children with another Craigslist user and also traded images of youths being exploited. At one point, Johnson wrote to a Craigslist user that he never had kids but got aroused while looking at a “young neighbor and younger cousin.”

Advertisement

Johnson’s treating psychologist, Gerald Lewis, said in a letter filed with the court on Johnson’s behalf that he believes the former coach “represents no threat to the welfare of others, regardless of their age, gender or sexual orientation.”

“I believe his intent was to generate ‘pervy’ conversation’ rather than to use these images for sexual gratification,” Lewis wrote.

He continued, “As I have indicated in communication with his lawyer, probation officer, and other documents, I would trust Mr. Johnson to care for my grandchildren or any other members of my family ... without hesitation.”

Lewis’s note was one of several letters from Johnson’s supporters that his attorneys recently submitted to the court.

Johnson’s wife, Patricia Kryzak, wrote that her husband has struggled “with shame and remorse,” and she has “reflected deeply trying to reconcile the man I know Walter to be with what he did.”

She described Johnson as a “kind, gentle and unassuming person” devoted to family who’s also volunteered at the Natick Senior Center since his arrest. Johnson’s legal issues, she wrote, represent a “heavy burden, but I am choosing to bear it, because the life we have together is worth it.”

Another supporter, Dr. Richard I. Kopelman, vice chairman for education in the Department of Medicine at Tufts Medical Center and a Tufts Medical School professor, wrote that he and Johnson are longtime friends and he’s “never heard anyone speak a negative word about Walter.”

Advertisement

Kopelman added that Johnson “clearly had some type of psychological problem/illness that caused him to stray. Although I am not a psychiatrist I would hope that his recent and future therapy will allow him to function as a productive member of society just as he did so well for many decades. Once again, he has to pay the price but it bothers me that this obviously bad circumstance could end up defining his legacy.”

Assistant US Attorney Anne Paruti, in her filing Monday seeking a four-year prison term for Johnson, insisted that his conduct warrants a substantial term of incarceration. She noted that some of the child porn images were videos rather than still photos.

“If a picture says a thousand words, a video screams them from the rooftops,” Paruti wrote. “The depiction of children in videos, as opposed to still images, makes it harder to overlook the devastating realization that the defendant’s crimes involve real, live children, who are raped or otherwise exploited solely for the pleasure of people like this defendant – who are not traumatized by having to watch other people sexually abuse or encourage the exploitation of children around the world, but who choose to do so because they either prefer it or need it for their own sexual gratification.”

She wrote that the “fact that the defendant—formally a mandated reporter—appeared to be a functioning member of society whose criminal conduct came as a shocking revelation to those who knew and loved him best demonstrates that we cannot rely on arrest statistics to inform us about true danger (i.e., the protection of the public), and there is no reason to believe that anything but a lengthy term in prison will deter this defendant from committing similar offenses in the future.”

Advertisement

Johnson’s sentencing is slated for Tuesday.

Former Globe Correspondent Jacob Geanous contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.com.