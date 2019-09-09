6:52 P.M. UPDATE: Red Line trains have resumed stopping at Harvard, the MBTA says.

The Harvard Square MBTA station was closed Monday evening after a suspicious package was reported, officials said.

Red Line trains were skipping the station, MBTA officials posted on Twitter. Buses were moved to the street level to avoid the busway inside the station.

Posts on social media showed the station cordoned off with yellow police tape.

