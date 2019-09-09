Three Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority routes traveling through Lawrence will be fare-free for the next two years, city officials announced Monday.

The routes covered are MVRTA routes 34 (Prospect Hill), 37 (Beacon Street), and 85 (downtown shuttle). All routes originate at the Buckley Transportation Center, the MVRTA’s bus hub in the city.

Lawrence will tap its cash reserves to pay for the service, city officials said in a statement. The tab: $225,000.