The man showed a gun and left the Concordian Motel with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries. The man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled down to cover his face.

A man committed an armed robbery at a motel in Acton Sunday evening, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect, described as a while male standing about 5’11” and weighing 180 pounds. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Acton Police Department at 978-929-7711.

