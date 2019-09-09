“They’re going to have me on the news looking like some villain,” Gray, sporting handcuffs and a New York Giants jersey, told his lawyer during the brief Providence hearing Monday, according to video footage posted to WPRI-TV’s website.

Tobias Gray, 44, appeared in a Providence courtroom Monday for arraignment in a separate domestic assault case and waived extradition to Massachusetts, where Foxborough police have charged him with issuing the alleged threat to the home of the New England Patriots.

A New York native with a lengthy arrest record who lives in East Providence, R.I. and records rap music under the moniker Unibomba187 is facing allegations of issuing a “terroristic threat” to Gillette Stadium via social media, officials said.

Advertisement

Man in Giants jersey arraigned this morning on charges of threatening Gillette Stadium; also faces felony domestic assault charge and charge of threatening the cop who arrested him. https://t.co/y7zcIDYtX6 — Brian Amaral (@bamaral44) September 9, 2019

In a statement, Foxborough police did not immediately provide details of the alleged Gillette threat.

Massachusetts State Police informed Foxborough police officers just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday that a “concerned citizen” had spotted a “troubling social media post” linked to Gray, the statement said.

Gray was arrested Sunday afternoon at his residence on the Rhode Island warrant and will face arraignment in the “next day or two” on a pair of counts linked to the Gillette matter: threatening to commit a crime and uttering a terroristic threat, the statement said.

“Chief Baker has indicated that the Foxborough Police are withholding comment at this time on any specific action our agency may have taken, or may take in the future, in response to the ongoing challenge of malevolent or criminal social media posts,” the release said. “In general Chief Baker says the department will respond vigorously and in close collaboration with our local, state and federal partners to take appropriate action as the law allows.”

Stefanie DiMaio Larivee, an attorney for Gray, said the Gillette charges stem from an alleged Facebook post that authorities viewed as threatening toward the hallowed stadium, where the Pats steamrolled the Steelers 33-3 on Sunday night, the Providence Journal reported.

Advertisement

The Giants dropped their season opener 35-17 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Larivee said Gray deleted the Facebook post in question, and that nothing “that was said was ever meant to be in any seriousness,” the Projo reported.

A Boston 25 reporter later tweeted a screen-grab of Gray’s allegedly threatening post, which suggests Gray was enraged to learn the Pariots had acquired star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The post, sans pronunciation, contained a chilling threat.

“I don’t ever post too many things so you know this is real since the Patriots signed Antonio Brown I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting you might as well just hand them the ring right now I’m if I ever get my hands on a gun which I don’t have one yet but I’m looking I will go shoot up random people at Foxboro,” the post said.

A court official said during Gray’s Rhode Island arraignment that Gray allegedly threatened harm to an East Providence police booking officer and the officer’s son following his arrest Sunday.

The official said Gray told the officer, “[expletive] your mother” and allegedly vowed, “I’m going to make it my life mission to find you and your kid. You’re going to wish you never met me.” Gray was also arraigned in Providence Monday for allegedly threatening the officer.

Gray, who says on Facebook that he hails originally from Great Neck, N.Y. and studied at the Community College of Rhode Island, has had several prior brushes with the law.

Advertisement

The Rhode Island judiciary website lists a number of prior arrests spanning roughly 20 years for crimes including domestic simple assault, possessing burglary tools, vandalism, OUI, obstructing an officer, forgery, counterfeiting, malicious destruction of property, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and larceny from a person.

Some cases were dropped, while others resulted in terms of probation and at least one brief stint behind bars, records show.

Gray’s also a rapper who calls himself Unibomba187 in the studio, according to his Soundcloud page, which also says that he lives on Providence’s gritty south side, though officials said Monday that he currently has an apartment in the city of East Providence.

He describes himself on his Soundcloud profile as a “Mic Beast, 8 time fellon [sic].”

It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll be brought before a Massachusetts judge to face charges for the alleged Gillette Stadium threat.

A despondent Gray repeatedly shook his head during the Rhode Island arraignment.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.