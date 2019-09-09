The shooting happened near Skyway Industrial Park, a 450-acre plot housing “business and industrial facilities,” according to the Presque Isle Industrial Council. Police are looking for one or more suspects, the Bangor Daily News reported.

A man called Presque Isle police from a home on Northern Road at 5:50 a.m., according to WAGM-TV . The man said he was shot and dying.

Schools in a Northern Maine county are on lockdown while Presque Isle, Maine, police search for suspects involved in a shooting Monday morning, officials said.

All schools in the area, including universities, are on lockdown as the manhunt continues, said Pam Sutherland, an administrative assistant for Presque Isle police.

“A shooting took place in the vicinity of the campus, not on the campus. At the current time, the shooter remains at large and we continue to ask resident students to remain in place,” Northern Maine Community College said in a statement Monday morning.

The shooting comes in the wake of a double homicide Aug. 13 in Castle Hill, a town about 10 miles west of Presque Isle. Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, were found shot to death in a pickup truck, Maine State Police said in a statement. The murder remains unsolved, and police are offering a $2,000 reward for information about the crime.

In Presque Isle, police are asking residents near the industrial park to stay indoors, the Bangor Daily News reported. Officials are also advising industrial park businesses to remain shut as they hunt for the suspects.

“Suspect believed to be at large. If you are already on campus, please remain indoors,” the University of Maine at Presque Isle said in a statement.

Schools in nearby Caribou and Fort Fairfield are continuing classes Monday, but people are not allowed to enter or leave campus buildings until further notice, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Presque Isle police and Maine State Police are investigating the shooting, WAGM-TV reported.

Preque Isle is about six miles from the Canadian border. Its population was almost 9,000 in 2018, according to the United States Census Bureau.

