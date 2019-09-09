“The prosecutor’s sole authority to determine which cases to prosecute, and when not to pursue a prosecution, has been affirmed repeatedly by this court since the beginning of the nineteenth century,’’ Gaziano wrote, citing a SJC case from 1806.

Justice Frank M. Gaziano, a former state and federal prosecutor, wrote that Sinnott’s efforts to force Rollins to prosecute Roderick Webber infringed upon the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive branch, in this case, a county prosecutor.

A Supreme Judicial Court justice handed Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins a major victory Monday, ruling that Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott III had “no authority” to force Rollins to push ahead with the prosecution of a Straight Pride Parade protester.

According to court papers and Boston police, Webber was one of 36 counter protestors arrested during or after the Straight Pride Parade that travelled a two-mile long path through downtown Boston before ending with a City Hall Plaza rally on Aug. 31.

Rollins, who believes her job as the district attorney is to focus on major crimes, decided against prosecuting Webber, who had been charged by Boston police with disorderly conduct. A Suffolk assistant district attorney told Sinnott that Rollins’ office would file a nolle prosequi, meaning Rollins decided justice was best served by not pursuing Webber’s case any further.

Sinnott, however, ordered the case to be placed on the docket. He also, according to court records, told Rollins’ prosecutors that they were violating the state’s victim rights law by dropping the case without asking the organizers of the parade what their view was. They, the judge said from the bench, were the victims whose voice should be heard before Rollins acted.

Gaziano, who was appointed to the state’s highest court by Governor Charlie Baker, disagreed.

“First, the offense of disorderly conduct...is an offense against the public and not against a specific victim,’’ Gaziano wrote. “Second, even had there been victims of an offense who had not been notified, the judge had no authority to ‘deny’ the Commonwealth’s entry of a nolle prosequi.”

Gaziano wrote that under Massachusetts law, the power of the prosecutor to nolle prosequi a case is without limitations, except in the rare instance where a judge finds “scandalous abuse of authority” as in the 1921 case of a prosecutor extorting cash in return for not bringing charges.

“The entry of a nolle prosequi in this case hardly qualifies as a ‘scandalous abuse of authority’ warranting judicial intervention,’’ Gaziano wrote. “Such a decision, in which a prosecutor decides how to allocate her limited resources, is made countless times every day in courthouses throughout the Commonwealth.”

Susan Church, an attorney for another parade protestor, who was handcuffed and held in contempt on Sept. 4 when she argued forcefully with Sinnott about his legal authority, said the decision Monday was “both welcome and expected.”

“The law is perfectly clear on this issue, a point I was pressing in court on Wednesday,” Church said. “The fast resolution of this issue supports the clarity of the legal issues involved.”

Rollins took office this year and is pushing to reform the state’s criminal justice system to focus on major crimes and reduce the burdensome interaction between the courts, police and the individual where possible.

In court papers, Rollins noted that as a result of Sinnott’s ruling, Webber would have a criminal record for the first time, one that could needlessly impair his future life choices. She asked that records at the court be removed and expunged and his individual criminal record be wiped clean.

Gaziano noted that the usual step in similar cases is to seal the record, which keeps the files in the court’s archives for several years, but does not allow it to be shared with the public. The more extreme measure of expungment — wiping the record clean — is the better choice, Gaziano wrote.

He quoted from a state law on public records.

“A court may order the expungement of a record created as a result of criminal court appearance . . . if the court determines based on clear and convincing evidence that the record was created as a result of demonstrable errors by court employees.”

