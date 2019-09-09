The Supreme Judicial Court said that the records are not presumptively public under common law or the First Amendment, but did also rule that the courts shall make public such records if requested by any individual and such openness serves the interest of justice.

The state’s highest court Monday ordered district court clerks to audio record all of their closed-door criminal hearings in the wake of a Boston Globe Spotlight series about uneven justice in these proceedings, but stopped short of mandating that all records of these so-called “show cause” hearings be made public when probable cause is found.

As such, the SJC’s ruling reversed a historic practice of often refusing to even acknowledge that such records or cases even existed.

“Any member of the public . . . may request that the records of a particular show cause hearing be made publicly available, and a clerk-magistrate or a judge shall grant such a request where the interests of justice so require,’’ Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants wrote for the unanimous court.

Show cause hearings are held across the state where a person has not been arrested by police, but is accused by law enforcement or a member of the public of committing a crime. Clerk-magistrates in the District Court and Boston Municipal Court departments hold closed-door hearings where they can hear from witnesses and then decide whether to issue criminal charges against the accused, some of whom are represented by lawyers in these secretive hearings.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed last year by the Boston Globe, arguing that the public has a right to see a specific subset of records -- ones in which clerk magistrates ultimately found probable cause that a crime had been committed, but still refused to issue charges.

The court, in a 47-page ruling, rejected the Globe’s request to open all of those cases, which were typically sealed and kept out of public view.

Show cause hearings are destroyed after one year compared to the 10-year timetable for instances where criminal charges have been brought, the SJC said.

But, the SJC said, it is now so concerned that the District Court and Boston Municipal Court departments are not as transparent as they should be, and ordered that every hearing be audio recorded, and that court administrators fashion rules to make “compilations” of data, which examine the outcomes and some details of these proceedings across the state, publicly available.

“To promote transparency, accountability, and public confidence in our judiciary with respect to the conduct of show cause hearings in the absence of a presumptive right of public access, we exercise our superintendence authority to require that all show cause hearings be electronically recorded,’’ Gants wrote.

The SJC said that whatever form the “compilations” take in the future, the court will continue to block the release of the names of people where no criminal charges were issued. “Such compilations will not, however, reveal the identities of the persons accused where no complaint is issued,’’ the court said.

A Globe Spotlight Team report last year, Our Secret Courts, found Massachusetts is the only state in the country where court clerks are empowered to decide in private whether to issue criminal charges in certain cases, including some involving public officials, raising suspicions of unfairness in the state’s justice system. The Spotlight report also found dismissal rates varied dramatically in previous years based on geography and to a smaller extent based on race.

In data released this year, in response to a Globe request, such varied results within the district court system continued. It indicated clerks in Worcester District Court approved 83 percent of applications for criminal charges in such hearings, while clerks in Chelsea District Court approved just 26 percent of requests for charges. The court data also suggested white defendants were slightly more likely to avoid charges last year than people of color.

The Spotlight report cited a number of examples in which public officials avoided charges after closed-door hearings, including one case involving a Boston police officer who was accused of falsely claiming thousands of dollars in overtime. Another involved a judge allegedly stealing a watch. But because the hearings and files are mostly closed to the public, it is unclear who else was affected by the decisions and why.

Court administrators have defended the hearings as important tools to “screen out questionable cases or to resolve minor offenses without creating lifetime criminal records.” But critics have challenged the way the hearings are conducted, including the lack of transparency. Ten state legislators sponsored a bill earlier this year that would make most of the hearings public and require them to be recorded.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.