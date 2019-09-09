Smoke cleared from Malden Center station after partial Orange Line shutdown

The MBTA briefly replaced Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations with shuttle buses Monday morning because of smoke seen in the track area at Malden Center, the authority said on Twitter shortly after 6 a.m.

MBTA workers and the Malden Fire Department investigated the smoke and extinguished any smoldering materials, and by 6:35 a.m. regular serice had resumed and shuttle buses were being phased out, the T said.