“Despite cancellation of the morning ceremony, the public is encouraged to visit the September 11th Memorial Garden at their convenience later in the day to pay their respects,’’ the committee posted.

In a statement posted on the town website, the Sept. 11 Memorial Garden Oversight Committee said it was cancelling the commemoration originally set for 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Garden in Heritage Park due to EEE concerns.

The 9/11 commemoration set for this Wednesday in Sudbury has been cancelled as a precaution after a five-year-old girl tested positive for EEE, leading officials to raise the risk level to “critical” and cancel evening activities sponsored by the town, Sudbury public schools, and Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

Three Sudbury residents - Cora Holland, Peter Goodrich and Geoffrey Cloud - were killed in the 9/11 attacks.

The town’s Board of Health is advising residents to cancel or reschedule any planned outdoor activities between dusk and dawn until further notice due to the risk from EEE, officials said in a statement from the town Friday.

The mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis is a potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and severe neurological complications, according to federal officials. There is no treatment. One victim, a Fairhaven woman, died earlier this year as a result of the disease.

Outdoor activities sponsored by the town or the schools should conclude by 7:15 p.m. this week and 15 minutes earlier each week until the first hard frost, officials said.

Sudbury will have townwide mosquito spraying on Monday and Tuesday evening, weather permitting, officials said. The sprayings will target school grounds, parks, fields, and streets.

The 5-year-old girl was in critical condition at a local hospital as of Friday, according to the statement. Her infection was announced Friday along with the infection of a Northborough woman in her 60s.

This brings the number of human infections in the state this year to seven, and 36 Massachusetts communities are now at critical risk.

Nine cases of animal infection have been confirmed - eight horses and one goat. The MSPCA has launched an emergency clinic in the Merrimack Valley, southern New Hampshire, Bristol County, and south central Massachusetts for horses whose owners cannot afford the vaccination.

