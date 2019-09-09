The eight- to 14-day outlook has much of the country with a high probability of above average temperatures. Amazingly, no region is forecast to have below-average temperatures.

It’s September so that means cooler weather, right? However it looks like we are going to see a stretch of above-average temperatures for the next couple of weeks.

The odds of warmer weather in mid-September are high. (NOAA)

There will likely be another stretch of 80-degree weather even after we exceed that mark Wednesday. The GFS model shows warm weather sticking around until the end of the month.

The GFS model forecasts warm conditions for next week. (WeatherBell)

High pressure off the Southeast coast will keep any extended cool weather from establishing itself here. I see a cooler day on Friday, but then the warm weather quickly regenerates and moves northward for Saturday and Sunday. Readings will be 75 to 80 by the weekend and then reaching 80 or above.

Advertisement

A strong Atlantic ridge will keep temperatures above average over the next two weeks. (Tropical Tidbits)

This September warmth is not atypical. Since 2015 Septembers in the region have been much warmer than average. If you look at the warmest September’s in the record books there are a disproportionate number of them having record since 2000.

Ten of the 24 warmest Septembers on record have occurred since 2000.

I was even thinking that are average foliage map switch continue to show peak foliage across a large area of northern New England in late September I’ll probably not even valid anymore. This will also impact this year’s foliage. With the exception of a few higher elevations, most trees are not reaching peak until October. The further south of Boston you are, the later in the year (maybe after Halloween) you’ll see strong colors.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.