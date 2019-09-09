A Weymouth man was arrested on gun charges early Monday morning after a struggle with police in the laundry room of a Jamaica Plain public housing development, police said.
At around 1:27 a.m., Boston police officers were checking the hallways and laundry room of the Bromley-Heath housing development when they found Damari Scarlett-Dixon, 18, who was allegedly trespassing, Boston police said in a statement.
During a pat frisk, officers located a loaded .45-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in the right side of Scarlett-Dixon’s waistband. He was arrested after a brief struggle, police said.
Officers also recovered a loaded .380-caliber Taurus Spectrum handgun from on top of a dryer in the laundry room, police said.
Scarlett-Dixon is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, resisting arrest, and trespassing, police said. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
