• John M. Lynch — The 42-year veteran of City Hall was the first name to drop when federal prosecutors announced on Aug. 30 that he would plead guilty to taking a $50,000 bribe from a developer to influence a ZBA vote.

In the bribery scandal that’s roiling Boston City Hall, the shoes have been dropping so fast it can be hard to keep up. It’s been barely 10 days since a little-known city staffer admitted to taking bribes to influence a vote on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal, but in that time a veteran developer has been linked to the scandal, a ZBA member has resigned, and one of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s closest aides has stepped down, temporarily, to avoid any potential conflicts with the city’s investigation.

It’s not been clear what official influence Lynch — who at the time was managing city-owned buildings for the Boston Planning & Development Agency — may have had on the ZBA. But he had business ties to at least one board member in his native Dorchester, and his 40 years of experience in small business and real estate matters at City Hall would have put him in close contact with many of the other players involved.

• Steven M. Turner — Prosecutors haven’t named the developer who bribed Lynch, but sources familiar with the investigation say it was Turner, who in early 2017 needed an extension of zoning changes for the site of a planned South Boston condo project, which he would later sell at a sizable profit.

A low-key, relatively low-profile builder based in Beacon Hill, Turner long ago worked with Lynch at the city’s Department of Neighborhood Development, and in 2011 formed a real estate company with William “Buddy” Christopher, who in 2017 oversaw the ZBA in his role as commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department.

Turner, who has not responded to messages seeking comment, has not been charged in the case.

• Craig Galvin — A prominent Dorchester real estate agent and onetime City Council candidate, Galvin resigned his position on the ZBA Sunday night.

He has not been charged with any wrongdoing, but when board members voted to deny Turner’s extension in May 2017, Galvin cast the lone vote in Turner’s favor. Two weeks later when the matter was back before the board, he made the motion to extend the permits, which this time was successful.

Galvin also has at least some ties to Lynch. When Lynch built a duplex condo building on Ashland Street in Dorchester last year, Galvin served as a consultant, according to the Galvin Group’s website. Galvin and his wife, Anne, were also listing agents on the sale of those condos, which sold for just under $1.5 million combined.

Galvin also has been close to Walsh and supported his 2013 election campaign. Two years later, he hosted a fund-raiser for the mayor at the Venezia restaurant in Dorchester. In 2015, Walsh also appointed Galvin to the City of Boston Scholarship Fund Committee.

The mayor first named Galvin to the ZBA in 2016 and supported him for reconfirmation this summer.

Galvin has declined comment to the Globe.

• William “Buddy” Christopher — The biggest name yet caught up in this, Christopher served as head of ISD from 2014 until earlier this year, when Walsh tapped him to help combat the city’s opiod epidemic. He temporarily stepped aside from that post Friday night, to avoid any potential conflicts while city lawyers investigate the bribery case.

As a private architect before going to ISD, Christopher was the original architect to file plans for Turner’s condo project on H Street in South Boston. His son, James, stayed on the project and was its architect at the time of the key votes in 2017. As head of ISD, Christopher oversaw the Zoning Board at the time, and his staff determined what items were placed on its biweekly agendas. Christopher has been accused of no wrongdoing.

Still, Christopher’s potential involvement brings the matter to Walsh’s inner circle. A close ally of the mayor, Christopher is someone Walsh has long trusted with some of the city’s thorniest challenges. The two lived on the same street in Savin Hill for decades, and in 2015, Christopher bought Walsh’s house when the mayor moved to Lower Mills.

What now?

It’s unclear how much wider this may go.

Walsh has hired former federal prosecutor Brian Kelly to investigate and interview ZBA members about what, if anything, they know about Lynch and the May 2017 votes in question. He has hired a separate law firm, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, to review the ZBA and how it functions as a whole. Whatever they find may lead to changes at the board, which rules on dozens of small and mid-sized projects at its biweekly meetings and has huge sway on the look and feel of neighborhoods across the city. But as of now, it appears to be business as usual at the ZBA; they’re scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the US Attorney’s Office says its investigation is ongoing. Thus far, only Lynch has been charged, and he entered a plea agreement to serve roughly four years in prison. It’s not yet clear if anyone else will face criminal charges.

Then there are the political ramifications.

Lynch’s guilty plea comes on the heels of the conviction of two Walsh aides on extortion charges tied to the Boston Calling music festival, and amid broad grumbling in city neighborhoods about the fast pace of development and at a lack of transparency at permitting boards. Some on the City Council, chiefly Councilor Michelle Wu, have criticized Walsh’s response and called for more aggressive steps to ensure the ZBA’s integrity and transparency.

Whether those issues resonate with voters remains to be seen.

Milton Valencia of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.