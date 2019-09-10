Firefighters were dispatched to the rail line near the Timpany Boulevard underpass shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and found that an automobile carrier containing 10 new vehicles was in flames, the department said in a statement.

A two-alarm fire on a freight train in Gardner damaged several new vehicles early Tuesday but caused no injuries, according to the Gardner Fire Department.

Heavy brush on the banking between the tracks and the road made access difficult, the department said. Firefighters used an aerial tower belonging to Gardner fire and another from Westminster fire, as well as 2 ½-inch hand-carried hoses to fight the blaze, the department said.

Advertisement

Firefighters from Winchendon and Hubbardston also helped extinguish the flames. After the fire was knocked down, Gardner fire said, firefighters removed several portions of the sides of the rail car to extinguish any remaining embers. The last crew left the scene just before 7 a.m.

While they fought the fire, drivers had to detour away from the Timpany Boulevard rotary to avoid hoses running across the roadway, Gardner fire said.

Gardner fire and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the blaze.

Water poured down over the train car. (Gardner Fire Department)

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.