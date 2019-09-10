Around 9:45 a.m., a white SUV drove head-on into the front window of Gotta Dance Studio at 62 Depot St. in Duxbury. There was no one in the building at the time, and no one was injured, Duxbury police said in a tweet.

A 75-year-old woman mistook the gas pedal for the brake and accidentally drove her car into a dance studio Tuesday morning in Duxbury, officials said.

The crash appears to be caused by operator error when the woman driving the vehicle mistook the gas pedal for the brake, Deputy Fire Chief Chris West said.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was shaken up when evaluated at the scene but was not injured or taken to the hospital, Police Lieutenant Daniel Brown said. No criminal charges were filed.

The dance studio is closed while a building investigator evaluates it, Brown said. The front facade of the studio was destroyed, but the bank and post office on either side remained open.

The front end of the woman’s Lexus sustained heavy damage, West said.



Globe Correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this report. Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.