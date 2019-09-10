A dead minke whale washed ashore in Scituate on Monday afternoon after sharks fed on its carcass, the New England Aquarium said.

The 22-foot-long whale was found dead in the waters off Humarock, a village in Scituate, the New England Aquarium said in a statement. The aquarium’s marine animal rescue team responded to the scene.

“[The whale] had probably died within the past couple of days and has been significantly scavenged by sharks. The amount of tissue eaten from the carcass precluded the opportunity to do a full necropsy,” the statement said.