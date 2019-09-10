Once faced with a nine-count indictment, Hefner, 32, will avoid any immediate jail time and must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to one count each of indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, and disseminating a nude photo.

Bryon Hefner, who multiple men said sexually assaulted them after he gained access to the highest echelon of Beacon Hill power, agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to a reduced set of charges, providing a coda to a case that upended Massachusetts politics and the career of Hefner’s husband, former Senate president Stanley C. Rosenberg.

Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office prosecuted the case, agreed to dismiss a series of other charges a day before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the closely watched case.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Mary K. Ames, in accepting prosecutors’ recommendation, sentenced Hefner to three years of probation and a suspended one-year jail sentence, and ordered Hefner to remain drug and alcohol free, among other conditions.

“When we see sexual assaults, particularly sexual assaults of this nature, they are about exerting power over the victim and power over any other members of the community who may come to know about the assaults,” Ames said, adding that she took in account that Hefner has “made strides” in his treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health problems.

“Mr. Hefner, if you decide . . . to veer from the correct route in doing all of the things this court expects you to do, you will come back before me,” Ames warned. “And it will not be a pleasant conversation.”

In brief comments in court, Hefner apologized to both the victims and his family, saying he was sorry for the pain he caused. Hefner told the court he has undergone treatment, is currently separated from Rosenberg, and is working in the culinary industry.

Hefner had faced five charges of indecent assault and battery after prosecutors said he groped two men against their will and forcibly kissed a third. He was also charged with circulating a nude photo of a fourth man who never agreed to have the pictures taken. According to a civil lawsuit — which has since been dropped — filed by another of Hefner’s accusers, the fourth man was an elected official.

As part of the plea deal, he admitted to distributing the nude photo of the man, with whom Hefner’s attorney had said Hefner engaged in “consensual sexual activity” in a Puerto Rico hotel room in 2013.

Hefner also ultimately admitted to grabbing one man’s genitals through his clothes at Hefner’s Beacon Hill condo, and a second allegation that he “aggressively” kissed another victim on the lips without his consent in August 2016.

Ian Polumbaum, a Suffolk County prosecutor working under Healey’s office for the case, said the agreement allows victims to avoid testifying in the highly publicized case.

“It’s a very big deal to them that he steps up and admit the charges,” Polumbaum said of the victims.

In a statement, one victim said Hefner’s behavior was not just a “physical attack, but also an act of mental, social, and political violence.”

“I have changed profoundly and permanently as a person because Bryon Hefner assaulted me,” the statement read. “I know that there are many more survivors who Hefner has harmed. Even though they may not be considered with regard to this case, their experiences are valid, important, and vital to understanding the breadth and depth of the pain caused by Bryon Hefner.”

The accusations against Hefner had reverberated through state politics, beginning in November 2017 when the Globe detailed allegations from four men who said Hefner had sexually assaulted or harassed them. Within days, Rosenberg — then Senate president and consequently one of the state’s most powerful officials — stepped down from his leadership post as a Senate committee investigated his conduct.

Healey and the Suffolk district attorney’s office indicted Hefner in March 2018. Months later, Rosenberg, a 31-year veteran on Beacon Hill, resigned his seat after the Senate’s Ethics Committee found that he gave Hefner unfettered access to his official e-mail and failed to protect the Senate and its staff from a spouse he knew had harassed them.

An outside law firm had determined that Rosenberg “knew or should have known” that Hefner was harassing Senate employees. Rosenberg has said that he had not known about any of Hefner’s alleged sexual assaults.

Reached by text message Tuesday, Rosenberg declined to comment.

Even after Rosenberg resigned, Hefner’s criminal case never strayed far from Beacon Hill’s view. The Senate successfully fought a bid by Healey’s office for the names of witnesses who cooperated with the chamber’s internal probe.

And Hefner also faced further legal trouble, pleading guilty in August 2018 to charges he made hundreds of harassing phone calls to a Lincoln treatment facility when he was a patient there.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.