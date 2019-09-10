The feds have already recommended that Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star who also floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” serve a month behind bars followed by a year on probation, as well as pay a $25,000 fine. She tearfully pleaded guilty in May to paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT scores.

The hearing will focus in part on how much colleges linked to the scheme lost as a result of the fraud, according to legal filings.

Lawyers for Hollywood star Felicity Huffman and 10 other defendants who have pleaded guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal are headed to federal court in Boston Tuesday afternoon for a key hearing on sentencing.

Other parents have admitted to, or stand accused of, cutting fat checks to get their kids falsely certified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, paving the way for their admittance.

Tuesday’s hearing was set after US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling objected to Judge Indira Talwani receiving confidential sentencing recommendations from probation, a practice that is permitted but not required.

“This has been a long term, institutional concern for my office, and I appreciate your giving us the opportunity to explain our position,” Lelling wrote to Talwani in a letter dated Aug. 23.

He added that “ex parte meetings at which Probation privately advocates for a particular sentence deprive the public of the opportunity to know what was said, the parties of the opportunity to object, to be heard, and potentially to cite the ex parte communications in any appeal, and the appellate courts of the opportunity to review the content of such conversations.”

He said such concerns “are particularly relevant here, where there is significant disagreement between the parties and Probation on the applicable offense level, one which may raise appellate issues. As an example, in the Pre-Sentence Investigation Reports received thus far, Probation has concluded that the defendants’ crime caused no financial loss to any victim, even though the victims have provided written statements to the contrary and the parties have stipulated to the relevant enhancement for gain/loss.”

Lelling stressed that he respects the judgement of probation officials.

“I have tremendous respect for the professionalism and insight of the Probation Officers who work on our cases, but the practice of allowing them, or anyone else, to secretly advise the Court on something as serious as the appropriate criminal sentence has always concerned my office,” Lelling wrote. “The point is not that the substance of Probation’s input might be improper or incorrect—disputes like the one above are rare—but that it is given in secret. Any information Probation wants to provide about someone’s potential sentence can be provided publicly, just like information provided by the government or the defense.”

Talwani signalled agreement with Lelling in her Aug. 27 order setting Tuesday’s hearing.

She wrote that “legal questions regarding the enhancement for gain/loss should be considered on the record, with full transparency and opportunity for argument, and will set a hearing on this legal issue in advance of sentencing.”

In a legal filing Friday, prosecutors listed what they said were the guideline sentencing ranges for Huffman and 10 other defendants who have pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme.

The feds said guidelines called for a sentence of zero to six months for Huffman, though prosecutors ultimately settled on a one month recommendation for the actress. She’s slated for sentencing Friday.

Among the other defendants who have pleaded guilty, prosecutors say guidelines call for 21 to 27 months in prison for wine mogul Agustin Francisco Huneeus, who paid a total of $300,000 to rig his daughter’s SAT score and get her deemed a USC water polo recruit, records show. Prosecutors are recommending 15 months for him.

They’re also recommending 15 months for Stephen Semprevivo, a California executive who ponied up a $400,000 bribe to get his son into Georgetown University with a bogus profile as a tennis recruit, legal filings show.

Prosecutors want a third defendant, Devin Sloane, who paid a $250,000 bribe to get his son into USC as a water polo recruit, to serve a year behind bars according to legal filings.

Shelley Murphy and Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.