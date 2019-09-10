Doyle’s, an iconic pub in Boston’s Jamaica Plain that has a storied political history,
plans to close its doors. No closing date has been announced, but the owner says he likely “a month or maybe two.”
The liquor license is in the process of being sold to Davio’s, for the
new 15,000-square-foot megarestaurant planned in Boston’s Seaport. Doyle’s is known among locals for hosting political bigwigs in recent decades. Here’s a look back at the bar, and the pols who have visited. Boston Mayor Ray Flynn was applauded at Doyle's on Mar. 17, 1993. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff) Acting Governor Paul Cellucci and Bristol County DA Paul Walsh (far right) celebrated with beers at Doyle’s following a press conference. (File photo) Brian Linehan (left), a foreign minister of Ireland, at Doyle's on March 17, 2008. As he arrived, he stopped outside to listen to a tune by the Gaelic Column Pipes and Drums band from the Boston Police Department. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) A JFK campaign poster hangs inside Doyle’s, as seen on Sept. 10, 2019. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) JFK memorabilia lined the walls at Doyle's in a dining room dedicated to Honey Fitz. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff/File 2009) In April 2005, Christopher Spellman, night manager of Doyle's, tended bar while patrons Walter Christal and John Dexter sat at the bar. (JOHN BOHN/Globe Staff/File) The outside of Doyle’s, as pictured on Sept. 10, 2019. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) People walked past Doyle’s on Sept. 10, 2019. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Old photographs and news clippings lined the walls inside Doyle’s, as pictured on Sept. 10, 2019. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) A sign in Gaelic hung inside. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Police patches inside the restaurant. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Empty chairs lined the bar inside Doyle’s Sept. 10, 2019. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Children lined up outside Doyle's in Jamaica Plain to get free pizza. They are directed by Sister Jean Gribaud CSJ, a sister of Saint Joseph (in the purple shorts). (Globe file photo) The Boston Police Gaelic Column played a few tunes in Doyle's in March 2000. (File photo) To the delight of a full house, the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums made their customary annual appearance at Doyle’s in Jamaica Plain on March 17, 2006 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. (essdras m. suarez/globe staff) A look at a menu in Doyle’s in 2011. (essdras m. suarez/globe staff)