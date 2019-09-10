Doyle’s, an iconic pub in Boston’s Jamaica Plain that has a storied political history, plans to close its doors. No closing date has been announced, but the owner says he likely “a month or maybe two.”

The liquor license is in the process of being sold to Davio’s, for the new 15,000-square-foot megarestaurant planned in Boston’s Seaport.

Doyle’s is known among locals for hosting political bigwigs in recent decades. Here’s a look back at the bar, and the pols who have visited.