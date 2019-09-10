The Aroostook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the two men’s arrest, the statement said.

Maine State Police are searching for Jomo White, 31, of Atlanta, and Jason Alexander, 44, of Blaine, Maine, who allegedly shot a man on Northern Road at 5:47 a.m. Monday, Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for Maine State Police, said in a statement.

A manhunt is underway for two armed and dangerous men wanted for shooting a man Monday in Presque Isle, Maine, a city in Arostook County on the Canadian border, police said.

The man they shot called police after the incident, and he was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital for surgery, State Police said. He was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and remains in critical condition.

Police have interviewed several witnesses to the incident, Presque Isle police said.

“Police are considering this an isolated incident and believe the victim and shooters knew each other. The public is asked to remain vigilant, but go about their normal daily routines,” Presque Isle police said in a statement.

Monday’s shooting comes in the wake of a double homicide Aug. 13 in Castle Hill, a town about 10 miles west of Presque Isle. Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, were found shot to death in a pickup truck, Maine State Police said in a statement. The murder remains unsolved, and police are offering a $2,000 reward for information about the crime.

Presque Isle schools were open Tuesday following Monday’s lockdowns, said Rhonda Kenney, an administrative assistant to the superintendent at Maine School Administrative District #1.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the men to call State Police at 207-532-5400, Presque Isle police at 207-764-4476, or the Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477, the statement said.

“Anyone found to have aided either of these men in evading arrest will be subject to prosecution,” State Police said.

State Police, Presque Isle Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency are investigating the shooting, the statement said.

