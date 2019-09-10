According to the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Healthcq, the unidentified employee suffered a gunshot wound to the chest while moving boxes.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” Early’s office said in a statement.

Authorities are probing an unattended death of a New World Van Lines employee that occurred Monday afternoon in Auburn, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

“We are heartbroken for the loss of yet another worker and have their family, friends, and coworkers in our thoughts,” said MassCOSH Executive Director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan in a statement. “Witnessing such a sad and disturbing event takes a massive emotional toll on those who attempted to help their critically injured coworker...”

Advertisement

There have been 31 workplace or work-related deaths involving a firearm in Massachusetts in the last five years, according to MassCOSH.

“We don’t have an update at this time,” said Paul Jarvey, a spokesman for Early, via email Tuesday morning.

Auburn police Chief Andrew J. Sluckis Jr. said in a separate email message that he believed Early’s office planned to release more information about the case later Tuesday.

Authorities couldn’t be immediately reached Tuesday night to provide updates.

Sofia Saric can be reached at Sofia.Saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric. Travis Andersen can be reached attravis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.