“On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sophia Garabedian was rushed from her home in Sudbury, MA to Boston Children’s Hospital in an ambulance after experiencing severe flu symptoms, headaches, and appeared to be having a seizure,” the GoFundMe page said. “She had a very high fever and brain swelling and quickly became unresponsive.”

Close friends of the family of the child , Sophia Garabedian, are soliciting donations for her medical care on the GoFundMe website. The appeal had generated more than $84,000 as of Tuesday morning.

An online fund-raising effort has been launched for a 5-year-old Sudbury girl who’s being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis, the mosquito-borne illness commonly known as EEE.

The page said tests came back positive for EEE on Sept. 6.

“Her parents have been at Children’s Hospital with her this entire time, and it has been truly heartbreaking for all of their family and friends,” the appeal said. “She remains in the ICU and while the family has a full medical insurance plan through their employer, the out-of-pocket medical costs will be massive.”

All funds raised will go to Sophia’s family.

“The Garabedian family will be the named beneficiary on this account and will receive the funds directly to be used for medical care and rehabilitation costs,” the appeal said. “These costs include neurologist support as Sophia’s brain heals, physical therapy as she regains use of her body, and in-patient care for an extended period of time. We need your help. Let’s remove the financial worry from these amazing parents and let them continue to do what they are doing - being by Sophia’s bedside 24X7 helping her to heal and recover.”

Page administrators asked the press to refrain from contacting Sophia’s parents.

“Please do not reach out to the family,” the posting said. “They are 100% focused on their daughter’s recovery. We ask that media please respect their privacy. This page was created with permission from the family.”

The appeal also urged social media users to spread the word online with the hashtag #SuperSophia.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and severe neurological complications, according to federal officials. There is no treatment. One victim, a Fairhaven woman, died earlier this year as a result of the disease.

Sophia’s infection was announced Friday along with the infection of a Northborough woman in her 60s.

There have been seven human cases of EEE this year in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Thirty-six communities including Sudbury are now at critical risk while 42 are at high risk and 115 are at moderate risk for EEE, the DPH said Friday.

“Even though temperatures have cooled off, it is not unusual to see human EEE cases confirmed in September,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, state public health commissioner, in a statement. “This is why we continue to urge the public to take seriously the threat that mosquitoes can pose and to take steps to avoid being bitten.”

In Sudbury, a 9/11 commemoration planned for Wednesday has been canceled owing to the risk, as have evening activities sponsored by the town and local schools.

Sudbury town officials said in a recent statement that their community is “following Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines and advises all residents to strongly consider cancelling or rescheduling any planned outdoor activities between dusk and dawn until further notice.”

According to the Sudbury release, “A positive EEE test in a human automatically raises the threat level for EEE to ‘critical’ in a community. The girl is being treated at an area hospital and is in critical condition. Public Health officials are actively investigating the origins of the Sudbury resident’s infection.”

State public health officials urge Mass. residents to take a number of precautions to protect themselves from EEE.

Those precautions include applying insect repellent when outdoors, being aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, wearing long sleeves, pants and socks, draining standing water and installing or repairing screens on all windows and doors.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.