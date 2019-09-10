Delays are expected on the MBTA’s Red Line northbound after a “blown motor” on a train caused Andrew Station to fill with smoke, according to the authority.

“A train with a mechanical problem was removed from service,” Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said in an e-mail.

The tracks have been inspected and ventilation fans were brought in to disperse the smoke, the MBTA said on Twitter. At 3:22 p.m. the T tweeted that regular Red Line service had resumed.

