Delays are expected on the MBTA’s Red Line northbound after a “blown motor” on a train caused Andrew Station to fill with smoke, according to the authority.
“A train with a mechanical problem was removed from service,” Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman, said in an e-mail.
The tracks have been inspected and ventilation fans were brought in to disperse the smoke, the MBTA said on Twitter. At 3:22 p.m. the T tweeted that regular Red Line service had resumed.
Northbound Red Line trains may experience a gap in service because of train with a mechanical problem at Andrew— MBTA (@MBTA) September 10, 2019
The train experienced a blown motor, which caused the smoke. Ventilation fans were enabled and the tracks were inspected.— MBTA (@MBTA) September 10, 2019
The train has been removed from service and is being sent back to the yard.
