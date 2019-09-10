Sentencing for Robert Darrell Chain, the California man who threatened to kill Globe employees last year in response to the newspaper’s national editorial campaign against President Trump’s attacks on the press, has been pushed back, records show.

Chain, 68, initially slated for sentencing in US District Court in Boston before Judge William G. Young on Sept. 23, will now be in court Oct. 2, according to legal filings.

“Due to a conflict with Judge Young’s schedule with being on trial in Springfield, the sentencing hearing is reset for 10/2/2019 02:30 PM in Courtroom 18 before Judge William G. Young,” an entry Tuesday in Chain’s online federal case docket said.