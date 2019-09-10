Two juveniles who escaped from a detention facility Monday afternoon in Plymouth were captured thanks to infrared technology mounted on a State Police helicopter, police said.
The juveniles escaped at 2:30 p.m. from a Department of Youth Services facility in Plymouth and were captured at 5:32 p.m., said Sergeant Nicole Morrell, a State Police spokeswoman.
Troopers in the State Police Air Wing found the juveniles in a heavily wooded area about 1.5 miles from their last known location, officials said. State Police posted a video of troopers arresting the juveniles.
The helicopter was equipped with forward-looking infrared technology, allowing troopers in the air to direct other troopers, a police dog, and local officers on the ground to the juveniles’ location, police said.
