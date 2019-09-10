Police arrested two teenagers Monday night in Mattapan after recovering a loaded gun and chasing down one of the suspects, police said.

During an investigation at 636 Morton St. in Mattapan around 10:51 p.m., officers conducted a pat frisk on Romanni Nettles, 18, of Woburn, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers found a loaded .25-caliber Bauer Firearms handgun in Nettles’ right pants pocket, police said. Nettles was arrested without incident.