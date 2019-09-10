Police arrested two teenagers Monday night in Mattapan after recovering a loaded gun and chasing down one of the suspects, police said.
During an investigation at 636 Morton St. in Mattapan around 10:51 p.m., officers conducted a pat frisk on Romanni Nettles, 18, of Woburn, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers found a loaded .25-caliber Bauer Firearms handgun in Nettles’ right pants pocket, police said. Nettles was arrested without incident.
While officers were making the arrest, Kahnari White, 18, of Mattapan allegedly tried to flee on foot, police said. Officers pursued White through a nearby backyard and arrested him.
Nettles is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm. White is charged with trespassing. Both suspects will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.
