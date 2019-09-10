“The Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Canal Street and Spring Street for an adult female found unresponsive in the roadway suffering from injuries,” the statement said.

Officers found the woman around 10:30 p.m., Manchester police said in a statement.

A woman found unresponsive on a Manchester, N.H., street Monday night died from her injuries, police said.

First responders took the woman to a hospital, police said.

“The injuries were extensive and she was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital,” the statement said.

Manchester police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 603-668-8711.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.