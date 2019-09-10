“Worcester police were called to the scene after firefighters located a body. The death is being treated as suspicious,” the statement said.

Worcester firefighters were called to battle a fire in a wooded area near 277 Granite St. around 6 a.m., Worcester police said in a statement.

Worcester police are investigating a suspicious death after firefighters responding to a fire discovered a body in a wooded area Tuesday morning, police said.

Police do not know who died, the statement said.

“The body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification and cause of death,” the statement said.

The wooded area near 277 Granite St. is surrounded by auto scrap and metal salvage yards.

Worcester police detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 508-799-8651, text 274637, or write a message at worcesterma.gov/police, the statement said.

