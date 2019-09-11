The suspect, Michael Pridgen, 35, identified in court papers as a Heath Street Gang member, made his initial appearance Tuesday in US District Court in Boston on charges of “distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in a public housing development,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office in a statement.

A reputed gangster who allegedly runs a drug ring in a public housing development in Jamaica Plain was locked up Tuesday on federal charges of selling crack cocaine to a witness working with the FBI; he even made one sale despite his suspicions that the buyer was wired up, records show.

An affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Timothy Kenny described the Bromley Heath Gang as one of the largest in the city, with nearly 100 people associated with the crew. And they’ve been feuding with rivals, authorities said.

“For many years, the Heath Street Gang has been involved in an ongoing dispute with a group from the area of Holworthy Street in Roxbury known as ‘H-Block’ (as well as several other more sporadic disputes with other area groups) that has been one of the most active disputes in the city,” Kenny wrote.

Kenny said the FBI and Boston police began investigating Pridgen and his associates in April, and that Pridgen “employs Heath Street gang members to facilitate the distribution of cocaine, cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl, and to oversee the collection of drug proceeds.”

Pridgen didn’t enter a plea Tuesday and agreed to voluntary detention “without prejudice,” meaning he can seek bail at a later date, records show. His public defender didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the affidavit, Pridgen allegedly sold crack cocaine in the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments formerly known as Bromley Heath Housing Development to a buyer, identified as Cooperating Witness, or CW-1, on June 5 and again on July 2.

On the afternoon of June 5, Kenny wrote, the feds listened in as CW-1 called Pridgen and arranged to purchase an “8-ball,” or 3.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Just after 5 p.m. that day, the two walked onto a stairwell at the development, where Pridgen took out a bag of suspected crack cocaine and a digital scale from an electrical box on the wall, Kenny wrote.

Pridgen began weighing contraband and asked CW-1 to grab a plastic bag from the box, and Pridgen placed the agreed upon amount of drugs in the bag, Kenny wrote.

Things got a little dicier on July 2.

That’s when CW-1 called Pridgen, again with federal agents listening in, and arranged to buy a “Z,” slang for an ounce of crack cocaine, Kenny wrote. Armed with $1,300 of government scratch, CW-1 met up with Pridgen again at another stairwell in the development, and the fat wad of bills gave Pridgen pause, the filing said.

“PRIDGEN asked CW-1, ‘Where’d you get this money from? ... Are you working for the police?’” Kenny wrote. “CW-1 explained to PRIDGEN that CW-1 was only making $50 on the deal.”

That explanation allegedly satisfied the reputed drug boss.

“PRIDGEN told CW-1 that he would give CW-1 ‘six and a half baskets,’ and would give CW-1 some of the money back,” Kenny wrote. “I know ... that ‘basket’ is a term used to described a 3.5 gram quantity of drugs, so 6.5 baskets is 22.75 grams. An ounce is just over 28 grams.”

But CW-1 left nothing to chance after the sale, at one point ducking into a store because he thought Pridgen’s associates were tailing him, the filing said.

While CW-1 helped federal investigators take an alleged drug dealer off the street, the witness also has some personal baggage, according to Kenny.

He wrote that CW-1’s rap sheet includes arrests for assault and battery, disorderly conduct, drug possession, larceny offenses, malicious destruction of property, and motor vehicle offenses, as well as convictions for driving with a suspended license, larceny by check, malicious destruction of property, assault and battery, and larceny.

The feds cut CW-1 loose after investigators learned the witness, separate from the drug buys monitored by law enforcement, also bought product from Pridgen for personal use, the filing said.

But the witness’s information was corroborated, Kenny wrote, and “I consider the information provided by CW-1 to be reliable.” The witness has helped law enforcement for five years, but it comes at a cost.

“CW-1 is cooperating to receive financial compensation,” Kenny wrote.

Meanwhile Pridgen, though allegedly calling the shots for a drug ring in Boston, has been living some 35 miles away from the alleged criminal enterprise.

“Pridgen has been identified by law enforcement as a member of the Heath Street Gang, but was living in Westborough at the time of these sales,” Lelling’s office said.

Lelling, Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross made the announcement of the arrest on Wednesday.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.