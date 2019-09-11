An American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C. landed safely at Logan International Airport Wednesday after the crew reported a hydraulic issue, authorities said.
Flight 2120, an Airbus 319, took off from Ronald Reagan National Airport and landed in Boston at 5:49 p.m. “after the crew declared an emergency,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
The agency is investigating, the statement said.
American Airlines said in an e-mail that the flight crew reported “an indication of a possible issue” and that the plane landed safely.
