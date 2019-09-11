Instead, both the school and its association for alumni and supporters are switching to an image that depicts a stylized version of the pediment and cupola of the school’s façade, with a sunburst effect encircling the cupola.

Boston Latin School, the tony Fenway exam school that prides itself on being the country’s oldest public school, is ditching an old logo that depicts twin infants Romulus and Remus, the mythological founders of Rome, suckling from a she-wolf, according to a statement posted on the school’s website.

A venerable Boston institution is seeking to update its image, and not everyone is embracing the change.

Advertisement

“This redesign effort’s objective was to create a visual identity that renews pride in Boston Latin School,” as well as its Wolfpack athletics program, and the Boston Latin School Association, according to the statement, and to “help drive consistency of communication to both internal and external constituencies as well as the public.”

“The new artwork, both unique to BLS and the BLSA, ties back to the school’s long-storied heritage, while affirming BLS as a contemporary, forward thinking institution for the 21st century,” the statement said, going on to describe the new design as “sleek and modern for ease of representation across all media channels.”

“For the BLS and the BLSA logo graphic, the façade of the building coupled with the cupola is particularly recognizable among members of the BLS learning community, alumni, and people with an affinity for the school. The prominent placement of the 1635 founding date on top of the shield became an important feature to signify the unique status of the school in U.S. history. The radiating lines provide visual interest and reaffirm Latin School as a beacon of opportunity in education.”

It added, “The existing circular seals with Romulus and Remus will remain in use for official purposes (e.g., diplomas) at the discretion of BLS/BLSA leadership.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, the Boston blog Universal Hub noted the change in a post that generated much discussion. One anonymous commenter wrote, “I don’t think the new, bland logo helps the school or its students in any way.”

On social media, critics have derided the new logo as “basic and pedestrian” and argued, “The old logo was fine.” The North End-based International Catacomb Society said the choice to abandon the image of Rome’s mythical founders “says a lot about current Classics program at [the] school.”

Why mess with something so original and iconic? And to replace it with something so...basic and pedestrian?



Boston Latin School drops Romulus and Remus in bid to make school logo look like every other school logo https://t.co/0TULsGij7p — Lillian Lee Art & Design ☺️ (@hellolillianlee) September 11, 2019

Dumb. The old logo was fine. Someone got way too caught up in Modernizing The Brand™.https://t.co/whqkKO0UR9 — #1 HANNOUN FAN (@bruinshockeynow) September 11, 2019

How the mighty have fallen (and says a lot about current Classics program at school): Boston Latin School drops Romulus and Remus in bid to make school logo look like every other school logo https://t.co/XM6vvkfLXn — Int'l Catacomb Society - www.catacombsociety.org (@CatacombSociety) September 11, 2019

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.